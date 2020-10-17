Made In Kansas City opens coffee shop inside River Market trolley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new coffee shop has rolled into the River Market.

Make in Kansas City is now serving coffee inside of an old Trolley car near 5th and Delaware streets.

Made in Kansas City co-owner Keith Bradley said they wanted to expand their business to a unique place.

“The streetcar has been here for a long time and has been sitting empty and when the opportunity presented itself to bring it to life, we thought a cafe concept mixed with our local goods would be a really great addition to the neighborhood,” he said.

Bradley said there’s seating inside as well as outside the trolley.

“We have a walk up window and outdoor service, but it also has a really cool, unique feel when you step into the inside, you’ll definitely sense that you’re in a 1940s, 1950s streetcar,” he said.

The coffee shop opened Thursday. You can find more information here.