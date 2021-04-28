Made in KC expanding to Lenexa City Center

LENEXA, Kan. — The District at Lenexa City Center welcomes Made in KC as it’s newest tenant.

Made in KC sells apparel, artwork, home goods, accessories and more that are designed by local Kansas City are artists.

“We were really drawn by the hub of activity and development at The District,” Made in KC co-founder and co-owner Tyler Enders said. “We’re really looking forward to being a part of Lenexa City Center and the exciting growth surrounding it.”

The retail store has locations in Overland Park, Lee’s Summit and downtown Kansas City and said the Lenexa location will be similar to the Plaza location.

Made in KC joins at a time while The District and Lenexa City Center continue to grow toward 1 million square feet of retail space and nearly 400 residential units.

The new location will be on the first floor of Penn I across from the Public Market.

Made in KC is eyeing fall 2021 as the opening day for the Lenexa City Center location.