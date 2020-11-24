Magic Tree in Lee’s Summit relocating next year as site turns into massive complex

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — It’s the last year that you’ll find the Magic Tree where it currently stands.

Organizers with The Magic Tree Foundation are relocating the tree next year within Paragon Star, which will be in the same area off of I-470 and View High Drive.

“Located 16 miles Southeast of downtown Kansas City in Lee’s Summit, home to one of the fastest growing communities in the state, Paragon Star will be the perfect destination for families to enjoy,” according to a statement from the foundation.

Paragon Star was approved in 2015 for $200 million. The project anticipates yielding 16 all-weather turf fields, including a championship field that will hold seating for 3,500-5,000 spectators. There will also be a 120,000 square foot clubhouse with eight adjacent volleyball courts, a trailhead for nearby biking and hiking trails, a hotel, an office building, housing, bars and restaurants and an entertainment complex featuring a theater and bowling alley.

However, much of that remains to actually get built. A series of developer issues kept construction away from the site until just this year.

Crews finally started reworking the land just this summer, according to a post from Paragon Star on July 16, 2020. The gates opened up when the company closed on a way to build significant infrastructure, including an interchange off of I-470.

“The winter weather has really slowed us down and delayed the largest part of the mass grading of the site, but this issuance will allow us to immediately begin construction of roads and bridges after the mass grading is completed later this spring,” said Paragon Star Project Manager William H. Brown stated on a separate post. “We’re quite excited to have this funding in place.”

The Magic Tree is a brightly lit tree that serves as both an icon of holiday cheer as well as a catalyst for donations. This year’s donations benefit Operation Toy Soldier, an initiative ran by Veterans Funeral Care that provides toys to children of deployed and non-deployed military personnel.

There was no official lighting ceremony this year due to COVID-19 precautions, according to a Facebook post by the organization. However, the tree is lit and ready for viewing.

The tree will remain lit around the clock through January 3, 2021.

Learn more how to donate on the Magic Tree website.