Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm host traditional 1860’s era independence celebration

OLATHE, Kan. — A blast from the past came alive Saturday in Olathe at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm Historic Site.

Instead of what has become tradition like hot dogs, chips and sparklers, this celebration took visitors back to the 1860’s.

Back then, many celebrated Independence Day by singing patriotic songs, wearing paper hats and reading the Declaration of Independence.

“When Mr. and Mrs. Mahaffie had their farm and stagecoach stop here in the 1860’s and 70’s, it was the biggest holiday of the year,” Alexis Radil, a spokesperson for the farm, said. “Usually what towns would do is celebrate the heroes of 1776. Farmers stopped farming. They would often read the declaration of independence. sometimes local politicians would make speeches.

The farm will be closed on July 4 and July 5, but their fireworks celebration will be held on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.