KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes announced his wife, Brittany, is pregnant with their second child in a post on social media.

Patrick and his wife tied the knot in Hawaii back in March and their first daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

The Chiefs signal-caller will now have more duties off the field as he has to soon look after two.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.