KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has added another colorway to his signature Adidas shoe, the Impact FLX.

Mahomes teamed up with Marvel’s Black Panther for the 1 Black Panther Impact FLX shoe.

It is also made from recycled materials from production waste. The shoe is set to release on Friday, Sep. 30.

The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on Nov. 11. It will also pay tribute to the original Black Panther, the late great Chadwick Boseman in some form during the film.

