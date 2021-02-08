Mahomes describes locker room following Super Bowl LV loss

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks with his head down in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Losing is a situation the Chief’s haven’t found themselves in much over the last 3 seasons. Everyone from Patrick Mahomes to Chris Jones made it clear they don’t want to ever lose another Super Bowl if they’re lucky enough to make it to the big game again.

Monday, Mahomes was asked about the mood in the locker room Sunday night after the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It was a bad feeling in that locker room after the game,” said Mahomes. “You don’t want to have that feeling again.”

The game itself was tense after the Chiefs struggled on the field and racked up penalties.

“I think for the first 5 minutes it was quiet. Guys were obviously taking everything in, not falling short,” Mahomes said. And then it just turned to we’re gonna get back. I mean we’re gonna be back in that game.”

Mahomes says he plans to start reviewing film as soon as possible to look for adjustments he can make in his game to become a better player. He also says the rest of his teammates have a goal moving forward.

“It’s not the end of something. It’s gonna be another chapter,” Mahomes said. “Another chapter and we’re gonna have to continue to drive to make ourselves better so we’re back in that game.”