Mahomes mural removed from KCK house, heading home with another Chiefs fan

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Crews removed a mural of Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz from the side of a Kansas City, Kansas, home Wednesday.

Chris Chancey owns the house and painted the mural it to celebrate the team. But according to city code, that kind of artwork isn’t allowed in residential areas. KCK gave Chancey 13 days to remove the mural, but he had a different plan.

“I’m going to go a different route. I had a friend who’s been in the back of my ear telling me that he wants it. He wants to buy it. He wants to steal it off of my house,” Chancey said.

That’s exactly what happened Wednesday.

Chancey’s spouse, Christie, provided FOX4 with pictures of crews removing the mural in three different sections.

“I get honks when I’m out here. I get waves. I get a lot of positive reactions,” Chancey said during an interview last week. “This is my way of basically showing, ‘This is what I can do.’ I’m proud of what I can do so I wanted to show it off a little bit.”

It probably got honks of a different kind when drivers spotted Mahomes heading down the street Wednesday.

In a statement, the city did call the mural “awesome,” but didn’t change officials’ minds on their decision.