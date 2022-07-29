KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame.

Now a delay in mail delivery is causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.

“I pay taxes just like everybody else,” said Crystal Washington, who hasn’t received mail said. “Shouldn’t my mail be delivered to my house just like everybody else.”

Mail has been sitting around for weeks instead of being inside of people’s mailboxes.

Bills are going unpaid and it’s not sitting well with some people.

“They’re all late this month just because I haven’t been up here,” Washington said. “I’s too hard to come stand out here for an hour and a half to come wait for your mail.”

But Washington said people are waiting in long lines at the South Troost Post Office because they said that’s the only way to get their mail.

FOX4 saw people walk out of the post office with stacks of mail including campaign mailers for the upcoming election, a census card and voter notification cards.

The mail problem is impacting businesses too.

“This week being the last week of the month, many of our customers are trying to get their bills paid before the next billing cycle and we’ve gotten almost nothing,” Fairway Optical Products Owner, Steve Desbian said. “I mean three pieces of mail when we should probably have 200 pieces of mail.”

Desbien’s company sells products to optometrist and opticians.

“It’s distressing because I have employees and the mail is our payment,” Desbian said.

FOX4 reached out to USPS about some customers concerns and were told a spokesperson was looking into it.

