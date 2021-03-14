Maine man has life-threatening injuries from crash following chase with deputies in Franklin County, Kansas

OTTAWA, Kan. — A man from Maine is in the hospital Sunday with life-threatening injuries from a crash after leading deputies in Franklin County on a chase.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the driver of a 2002 Cadillac had been reported by Johnson and Franklin County as an erratic driver on southbound Interstate 35 Saturday evening.

Franklin County deputies attempted to make a traffic stop. The 31-year-old suspect driver attempted to strike a law enforcement officer and then lead deputies on a chase on I-35.

The suspect then crossed the median and struck a concreate bridge barrier head-on. He was taken to Overland Park Regional with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

The incident remains under investigation.