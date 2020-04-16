Major business closures during pandemic hurting small town budgets

WESTWOOD, Kan. — The stay-at-home order is hurting businesses and the cities they reside in all across the metro.

It’s particularly evident with the closure of Woodside Club, a health and fitness facility, and it’s impact on the city of Westwood.

“The club pays rent to the city, so that certainly impacts our general revenues, and that’s something we are going to look out as well,” Westwood Mayor David Waters said. “We have two general interests here that can be aligned.”

For the first time since 1972, Woodside Club is closed to its members.

The owner of the site, Blair Tanner, based in Los Angeles, told FOX4 via phone the damage from suspending operations so abruptly could leave a lasting effect.

“We are trying to manage through that by deferring payments and trying to preserve cash as much as possible because obviously our cash is limited,” Tanner said. “It’s going to cost a lot to reopen. We can’t just flip a switch.”

Tanner said their revenues shot to zero overnight. The fitness club has already furloughed 130 of its 150 employees, but their monthly $20,000 rent still needs to be paid.

The rent accounts for roughly 10% of the city’s nearly $3 million budget.

Waters said the decision on if they will be allowed to defer or get a rental abatement needs to be considered not only for Woodside’s best interests, but also the city.

“Their success is very important to the city of Westwood. At the same time, I think it is important for us to continue to provide the police services the work services and all the other services our residents expect and make sure that we don’t do anything in such a way to burden our homeowners in this community,” Waters said.

Meanwhile, Tanner said he’s working on reopening better than before.

“We are 100%, and 110% to re-opening, and opening stronger. We just don’t know when that’s going to be,” Tanner said.

Woodside is currently offering curbside take-out from items on their kitchen and earth bar menu. They’re also allowing members to rent exercise equipment.

The decision will be announced at a future Westwood city council meeting.