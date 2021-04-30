Major crash on I-435 in Kansas City, Kansas forcing traffic off interstate

Picture of crash at 435 just past Walcott Drive via SCOUT.

Picture of traffic pushed off at Walcott Drive via SCOUT.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A major crash has closed down the northbound lanes of I-435 at Wolcott Drive.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. today, April 30. SCOUT reported the wreck as a two-vehicle crash.

SCOUT cameras showed a semi-truck trailer off the side of the road. Smoke was spouting high into the sky shortly after the crash.

Dozens of first responders, including ambulance vehicles, arrived at the scene.

Police set up a taper, pushing traffic off onto Wolcott Drive. One lane is also open around the crash, But traffic is moving slow and backing up. Those planning to travel in that direction this morning should use an alternate route.

