Major metro school districts decide against virtual learning day on snowy Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday’s snowstorm pushed more than 50 metro school districts to call off school. But the biggest schools opted not to use the new option for a virtual learning day and kept kids in classrooms.

As snow coated streets around Kansas City, Shanin Hawkins was expecting to see her son’s school pop up on this list as “closed,” especially because teachers told kids Thursday to be ready for a remote learning day.

“They sent an email out saying they’re sending ChromeBooks home with the elementary kids and reminding the middle and high school kids to take their ChromeBooks home in anticipation of bad weather. So why didn’t you just call it? We were prepared,” said Hawkins, a Platte Co. R-III parent.

And even though the district didn’t use a digital learning day, Shanin said it seems many parents kept their kids home anyway.

“They did say the buses might be delayed, but I didn’t see any of the other kids out waiting for the bus,” said Hawkins.

FOX4 checked with several metro districts that decided to keep kids in school Friday.

Lee’s Summit told us one factor it considered was a lower student volume. Because the district has only elementary students attending in-person right now, maintenance crews had fewer parking lots and sidewalks to make safe and most streets in the community were clear Friday morning.

“That process begins with weather forecasts days in advance,” said Paul Kelly, Park Hill Schools assistant superintendent of business and technology.

Park Hill said its lower student count was not part of the decision-making. Temperature, conditions and staff experience driving the roads led the district to deem Friday an in-school day. While the option for remote learning days are now there, it doesn’t go into deciding whether a snow day is called.

“It really comes back to same decision we make every year whether roads and our facilities are safe to get kids here. Obviously we’d want if we can, we feel like we can get our kids to school, that’s where we want them to be. It’s the safest place for them,” Kelly said.

But some parents hope when bad weather happens again, districts will consider virtual school to give kids the chance to keep learning, while staying safe at home.

Schools are limited on how many virtual learning days can be used as a substitute on snow days by state law.

Here are responses we received from metro schools about Friday’s decision-making process:

North Kansas City Schools:

NKC Schools considers many factors when deciding to cancel in person learning due to inclement weather. While virtual learning is in an option, NKC Schools feels it’s important to make every effort to maintain in person learning when possible.

After checking road conditions this morning, examining the forecast and consulting with several departments, it was decided to continue with in person learning today. With the excellent work of city crews treating roads through-out the day, roads conditions have improved.

While the decision to cancel classes due to inclement weather is never easy, student and staff safety is a top priority.

Olathe Public Schools:

Here is information regarding inclement weather and cancelations. Multiple factors are considered before making a decision.

Shawnee Mission School District:

Generally, if there is a scheduled school day where kids are learning in-person, and we can get students to and from school safely, then we believe we should have school. If we can’t do either safely, then we would need to call school, and consider having a remote learning day.

Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools:

Our Transportation Director conducts extensive research and evaluations every time there is the potential of inclement weather. His work starts at 3 a.m. in the morning where he studies weather reports and road conditions from our local and state experts; we also subscribe to services that can pinpoint LSR7-specific information about conditions for us. Often, he also drives the streets of our district himself, especially areas that could or have been problematic in the past.

Several factors played into our decision to have school today. Only our elementary schools are in-person and they start school later. That means road crews have additional time to work before bus routes begin. Main thoroughfares were accessible and clear, which gives our road crews more time to focus on side streets. Again, because only our elementary school is in-person, we can focus all of our resources and energy into ensuring those routes are safe.

I think it’s fair to say in your report that our current learning model (elementary in person and secondary in virtual) gave us more flexibility and resources when it came to making a safety plan for the day.

Finally, I would add that we had no issues with buses this morning.