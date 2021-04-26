Majority of Kansas counties turning down vaccines with declining demand

WICHITA, Kan. — More than half of Kansas’ counties have turned down their weekly allotment of coronavirus vaccine doses because demand for the shots has declined.

The state said 62 of Kansas’ 105 counties declined their weekly allocations of vaccines from the state last week.

A spokesperson for Gov. Laura Kelly said it appears that many Kansans are delaying getting the vaccine after there has been a steady drop in the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

Officials are planning a campaign to encourage people who are indifferent or reluctant to get the vaccine to consider getting the shots.

The same issue is true for Missouri, where the rapid rush for vaccines has slowed. Metro experts believe family doctors will have the best shot of convincing people to get the shot.

Liberty-based Dr. William Boulware estimated that 35% of his patients were hesitant about the vaccine.

Both Kansas and Missouri have administered at least one shot to only about 40% of each state’s population.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android