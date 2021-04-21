Majority of metro residents ready for in-person events now, Kansas City survey finds

Volunteers dance during a concert in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Eager for a live music show after months of social distancing, more than 1,000 Barcelona residents gathered Saturday to participate in a medical study to evaluate the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus screening to safely hold cultural events. After passing an antigen screening, 500 of the volunteers were randomly selected to enjoy a free concert inside Barcelona’s Apolo Theater. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a year of virtual conferences, Zoom networking sessions and shuttered venues, businesspeople are ready to return to in-person events.

A survey from The Business Journals found that Kansas Citians are more eager than most.

Fifty-nine percent of metro residents are ready for in-person events right now, according to the Kansas City Business Journal. Another 19% will be ready in a month or two, while 18% said they’d like three to six months to be ready. That leaves just 4% of respondents that expected to need six months or more to be comfortable.

Nationally, 50% of respondents said they are now ready to return to in-person events with proper COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Meanwhile, 10% of respondents said they’ll need six months or more before they are comfortable.

The survey questioned 8,299 past event attendees across its 44 markets. There were 253 local respondents. The survey was conducted April 5-7.