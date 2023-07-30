KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re one of the people who saved their old toys, especially if you have classic items that are older than the 1980s, you may be in luck.

A national toy buyer is making several stops in the metro next week.

Jeff Schrieffer, The Toy Scout, is passionate about old toys.

From classic toys, collectable baby dolls, character jewelry and because of the popularity of the Barbie movie, Barbie dolls.

“Bring in the old Barbie’s, 1959 all the way up to the 80’s. We prefer in the 80’s that they be in the packages, but from the 50’s to the 70’s if they’re loose, open, or played with we will take a look at them,” Schrieffer said.

And don’t count them out just because they’re in need of repair. The Toy Scout will give you a free appraisal and pay cash if it’s something they’re interested in.

If you have anything from the original star wars movies, it could be a gold mine.

“Star Wars is the biggest thing we do,” Schrieffer said. “If you have some new or old star wars stuff, like statues and stuff, some of that is okay if it’s never been opened.”

Bring in your bins, boxes or even truckloads of toys this week and you could walk out with a bundle.

Here’s where you can find The Toy Scout near Kansas City this week:

Monday: Holiday Inn Express in St. Joseph

Tuesday-Wednesday: Courtyard Marriott in Overland Park

Thursday-Friday: Homes2 Suites in Kansas City, Mo.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.