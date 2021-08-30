Make-shift defender Ilie Sánchez earns first Team of the Week honors

REUNION, FLORIDA – JULY 17: Ilie Sanchez #6 of Sporting Kansas City in action against the Colorado Rapids during a Group D match as part of the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 17, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder, who fills in on defense, Ilie Sánchez earned a spot on the week 22 MLS Team of the Week following a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids.

Sánchez has filled in on the backline for stretches of the season due to injuries at the center back position.

The Spaniard completed 70-78 passes and led the game with 10 duels won and four interceptions.

Even in the backline, Sánchez was able to create a scoring chance, like he did when he anchored the midfield in his prior role.

Sporting have now had a player on the Team of the Week for 4 consecutive weeks for the second time this season (Weeks 4-7; 19-22).

Sánchez and SKC head to Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles to pay a visit to LAFC and attempt to sweep the season series.

Week 22 – Team of the Week
Goalkeeper: Steve Clark (Portland Timbers)
Defenders: Daniel Lovitz (Nashville FC), Ilie Sánchez (Sporting Kansas City), Carlos Teran (Chicago Fire)
Midfielders: Brian Rodriguez (LAFC), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew)
Forwards: Adrien Hunou (Minnesota United FC), Valentin Castellanos (NYCFC), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas)
Bench: Nick Marsman (Inter Miami FC), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Maxi Moralez (NYCFC), Yordy Reyna (DC United), Dejan Joveljic (LA Galaxy), Miguel Berry (Columbus Crew), Felipe Mora (Portland Timbers)
Coach: Giovanni Savarese (Portland Timbers)

