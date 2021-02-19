Making the cut: One Kansas City restaurant included in Yelp’s top 100 list

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s been a dismal year for the restaurant industry, but even with COVID-19 restrictions, people can’t wait to enjoy their favorite foods.

Yelp, a company that publishes reviews about businesses, asked users to share their favorite restaurants. Using those suggestions, Yelp published it’s list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.

Just one metro restaurant made the cut. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, based in Overland Park, is listed at number 94.

Reviewers say Jack Stack’s food is great. They also gave the Overland Park location credit for its wonderful service fantastic carry-out experience during COVID-19 restrictions.

Olive + Oak in Webster Groves, near St. Louis, also made the list. The restaurant features a new menu daily, made with locally sourced ingredients, including a 32 oz. Prime Cowboy Ribeye to share.

The number one spot on the list is Kelley Farm Kitchen in West Virginia. It’s a women-owned vegan restaurant serving comfort food. You’ll find options like spring rolls, Big Ben Burger and Colorado Green Chili on the menu.

You can find Yelp’s entire list of Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 here.