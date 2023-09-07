KEARNEY, Mo. — A 33-year-old man is accused of hitting a Clay County sheriff’s deputy with his car and barely missing a 6-year-old child, officials say.

The deputy was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office, after she was hit Sunday.

Christopher Crawford has been charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was patrolling Claybrook Park on Sunday when she saw a man, now identified as Crawford, working on an SUV. He had a 6-year-old boy with him. The deputy approached to see if she could help, officials said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford appeared to be intoxicated and said he probably had a warrant for his arrest. When the deputy tried to detain him, Crawford pulled away, got into his vehicle and and drove off.

Officials said the boy was still standing next to the deputy when the 33-year-old allegedly drove at her and hit her leg with his vehicle.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Crawford told the 6-year-old he’d come back later and sped away.

Kearney police located Crawford’s vehicle and started a pursuit. He eventually stopped and ran, officials said. The sheriff’s office said Crawford resisted arrest, fighting with officers until they deployed a K-9 to take him into custody.

Crawford was treated for his dog bite at a local hospital and is currently in the Clay County jail. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond. The court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf at his first hearing.

The 6-year-old boy was not injured and was returned to his family.