Man accused of rape at Oak Park Mall parking garage after meeting woman on dating app

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A disturbing sexual assault in Johnson County has authorities repeating a familiar warning about online dating.

“You don’t know who you’re dealing with,” said Jason Covington, assistant district attorney for Johnson County.

Sixty-year-old Thomas E. Duy is now behind bars, accused of raping a woman at the parking garage at Oak Park Mall. The incident happened on June 20.

“This was an individual who met a woman online, and they decided to meet together for a date,” Covington said. “And she met him in a parking garage to decide where they were going to go, and he attacked her.”

Covington said the case is another sober reminder on the hazards of online dating.

“Meet in public places, let your friends know where you’re going, have a timeline so they know you’ve been gone, make sure you have a cell phone with you,” Covington said.

Prosecutors said Duy fabricated a phony story for his online dating profile.

“Who she ended up meeting was different than who he portrayed himself as, in more ways than one,” Covington said.

Duy is being held on $100,000 bail and has an initial court appearance scheduled for Friday.