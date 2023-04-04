RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday afternoon that left a man and child injured.

Officers responded just after 2:40 p.m. to the IHOP located of East 350 Highway for calls of shots fired. Before arriving at the scene, police were informed a man and person under the age of 18 were shot and left at the Walgreens off East Gregory Boulevard.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital. Police did not give a condition of the two victims.

No one is in custody and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-8477.