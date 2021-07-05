Man and dog killed in US 56 crash involving semi in Douglas County

EDGERTON, Kan. — One man and his dog were killed Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 56 in Douglas County.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near East 2300 Road and U.S. 56 Highway, just west of Edgerton.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a semi-truck and van collided, with both drivers pinned inside their vehicles.

The 66-year-old semi-truck driver was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 39-year-old David Hosch. The sheriff’s office said Hosch had a dog inside his vehicle who also died as a result of the crash.

The crash shut down the highway for multiple hours while crews worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.