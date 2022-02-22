PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two people killed in a two-vehicle crash on 92 Highway earlier this week.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Sunday on 92 Highway near B Highway.

The crash happened when the driver of a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling on 92 Highway when he left the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, crossed into the eastbound lane, and collided with a 2021 Ford Edge.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 37-year-old Howard Alden, of Salina, Kansas.

A passenger in the minivan was also pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 14-year-old Kenneth Powell.

Two child passengers in the minivan, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital with moderate but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 67-year-old Platte City woman, was also taken to an area hospital with moderate but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

