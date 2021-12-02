Man and woman arrested following deadly shooting in Lawrence

Booking photo of Mehki McDaniel and Ansley Fogle courtesy of McPherson County Jail.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two people are in jail following a deadly shooting last week in Lawrence.

Lawrence police responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 at a home near Yorkshire Drive and Manchester Road.

When officers arrived on scene they located 18-year-old Peyton Whitaker, of Topeka, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Lawrence Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and McPherson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Mehki McDaniel and 24-year-old Ansley Fogle, both of Topeka.

McDaniel was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and felony theft. Fogle was arrested on suspicion of interference with law enforcement and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

Both suspect are currently being held in the McPherson County Jail.

McDaniel’s bond has been set at $250,000 and Fogle’s bond has been set at $5,000.