Man and woman charged in Kansas City deadly shooting near 17th and Belmont

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting last week near 17th and Belmont in Kansas City.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Jose Fuentes.

Jackson County prosecutors charged both 23-year-old Kenneth C. Wilkinson and 33-year-old Amanda Frazier-Hendren with unlawful use of a weapon/shooting from a motor vehicle, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, July 20, Kansas City officers responded to a shooting call just before 8:15 p.m. near 17th Street and Belmont Avenue.

At the scene, officers found Fuentes lying in a front yard unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was taken to Truman Medical Center where he died from his injuries Thursday, July 29.

Witnesses told detectives they heard several shots and saw someone in a black sedan shooting and chasing someone in a second black sedan as they traveled south on Belmont near 17th Street.

One resident provided a video clip by a Ring camera device that showed incident and showing the victim falling to ground following the sound of a gunshot.

Wilkinson and Frazier-Hendren were both taken into custody after the suspect vehicle was found to be registered to Frazier-Hendren.

Frazier-Hendren told detectives that she and Wilkinson had been dating for nine months after meeting through a mutual friend.