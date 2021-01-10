Man and woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County

OAK GROVE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Route D, just south of Route FF or about 5 miles north of Interstate 70.

The highway patrol said the driver of a 2014 Ford F150 was traveling southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a chevron sign. The vehicle then went airborne striking a tree before overturning.

Both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 39-year-old Sean G. Standeford, of Oak Grove, and 28-year-old Samantha C. Schell, of Holden.

Neighter Standeford or Schell were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.