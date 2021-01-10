Man and woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAK GROVE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Route D, just south of Route FF or about 5 miles north of Interstate 70.

The highway patrol said the driver of a 2014 Ford F150 was traveling southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a chevron sign. The vehicle then went airborne striking a tree before overturning.

Both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 39-year-old Sean G. Standeford, of Oak Grove, and 28-year-old Samantha C. Schell, of Holden.

Neighter Standeford or Schell were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News