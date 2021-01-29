Man arrested after assault, shooting at police and chase ends in the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wild string of events, including an attempted theft and multiple shots fired, has ended in the Plaza early this morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Officers were first told yesterday, Jan. 28 that a man in his 20s or 30s was attempting to steal from the business. When someone interrupted him, he shot at them and fled.

Police then found a matching description of the man and truck, a white Ford F550, at 87th Street and Blue Ridge around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

When they tried to stop him, he took off, heading east. Police followed the suspect into Raytown, where officers there joined in the pursuit.

The man then shot several rounds at officers around 70th Street and Arlington and continued to flee.

Police told FOX4 that a big coordinated police effort kept the public safe from harm.

“We tried to shut down traffic and direct him and steer him into areas which would be keeping him away from the general public to keep the public safe, and this tactic has worked tonight,” KCPD Captain Benjamin Caldwell said.

Police managed to arrest the suspect in the Plaza area at Sunset and Ward Parkway in Kansas City. No one was hurt. No officers fired their weapons.

No further information is available at this time.

Editor’s Note: This story originally stated the aggravated assault at the TV station happened today. This has been corrected after clarification from police to show it happened yesterday, Jan. 29.