OTTAWA, Kan. — One person is in custody after police said he fired shots from a handgun outside an Ottawa, Kansas bar early Saturday morning.

Ottawa police officers responded to a fight in progress just before 1 a.m. at South Beach Cove on Main Street. While responding to the scene, reports came in of multiple shots fired outside of the bar in the parking lot.

Officers recovered eleven 11 9mm discharged shell casings that were fired from a handgun by the suspect.

Police said the suspect shot the rounds into the air while standing in the parking lot.

At this time there are no known injuries. The suspect left the scene in a Black, Jeep before officers arrived.

The suspect vehicle was located at a residence in the 2600 block of Louisiana Road in rural Ottawa.

Franklin County deputies located the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the suspect.

Later in the morning, police said 38-year-old Stephen J. Lawrence, of Ottawa, came to the police department and was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm within the city limits.

“This was a very dangerous situation, and we are fortunate there were no injuries,” Police Chief Adam Weingartner said.

