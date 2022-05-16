LAWRENCE, Kan. — One man is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a Lawrence, Kansas home Monday night.

Police were called to a north-central Lawrence residence just before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the suspect and a “mortally wounded woman.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified at this time.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder. He will be identified after charges are filed.

