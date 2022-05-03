KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, in February.

Patrick Howard of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and was taken into custody Monday, May 2.

Howard is charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness.

On February 18, 2022, officers were called to the 2200 block of Birch Drive around 10 p.m. after reports of a shooting at an apartment.

Upon arrival, officers found the two teenagers inside in apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The teens were later identified as 14-year-old Samuel Guess and 14-year-old Antonio Johnson, both residents of KCK.

Howard is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

This incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Police urge anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).