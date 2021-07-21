Man arrested, charged in July 8 shooting death of woman in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 39-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of a woman in her home earlier this month.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Verlee McCullough for first-degree murder. According to jail records, he was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.

Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. on July 8 to a home near North 8th Street and Everett Avenue to assist medical crews on a call regarding a woman in respiratory arrest.

When officers arrived they discovered the woman, identified as 37-year-old Ashley Jones was dead.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

McCullough’s bond has been set at $1 million.