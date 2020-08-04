Man arrested for 2019 Kansas City murder after crime lab matches DNA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been arrested for a murder that happened more than a year ago after detectives and crime lab scientists matched his DNA to evidence at the scene of the crime, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

29-year-old Jonathan D. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police were called to 57th and McGee around 12:15 a.m. on reports of an unresponsive person. They found a man in Brookside Park who had been shot several times in Brookside Park.

He died at the scene. He was later identified as Corey Robinson.

Surveillance video placed Robinson and at least two others in a vehicle that belonged to Campbell’s girlfriend near the park around the time of the shooting. The vehicle was later spotted driving away at a high rate of speed.

Detectives later found several pieces of evidence at the scene, including two live shotgun rounds.

Campbell was arrested on an unrelated offense later on Dec. 3, 2019, according to court documents. Police obtained a swab of his DNA with a warrant, and the DNA was compared to DNA found on the shotgun shells. The report states that “there is very strong support that Jonathan Campbell is a contributor” to the rounds.

He also has a history of violence, according to court documents. He was arrested in 2008, sentenced to 12 years for kidnapping, armed criminal action and robbery. He was released on Feb. 23, 2019.

Campbell is held at the Jackson County Detention Center. Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES: