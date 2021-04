OTTAWA, Kan. — Ottawa Police arrested a man suspected of crashing into three of their patrol cars Sunday night.

Police said 58-year-old Scott Thompson is in custody.

Officers tried to pull him over on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said Thompson backed into one patrol car. Then he drove forward hitting a second patrol car.

He rammed a third police car head-on during the chase.

Thompson now faces multiple aggravated battery charges.

