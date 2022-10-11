LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department arrested a man they believe robbed a T-Mobile store at gunpoint in April.

Police say the incident happened just after the Kansas Jayhawks’ Final 4 game in the NCAA Tournament at the T-Mobile store near 6th Street and Wakarusa Drive.

The seven-month-long investigation led the police department to a the man they now have in custody.

Police say the man was known to travel often out of state, but they had reason to believe he was back in Lawrence and found out where he was staying.

Early on Monday, October 10, they conducted a search warrant and he was arrested without incident.

The police department submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney and charges are pending for the man.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.