Man charged in connection to KCK shooting that killed innocent bystander in his home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a March 31 shooting in Kansas City, Kansas that killed an innocent bystander who was hit by a stray bullet in his home.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department announced Thursday that James Edward Merritt, Jr. was arrested earlier this month in Topeka.

He has been booked into the Wyandotte County Jail and has been charged with first-degree murder, illegal drug distribution, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, aggravated endangering of a child, aggravated failure to appear and criminal discharge of a firearm in dwelling.

On March 31, 2021, police responded to a disturbance near 63rd and Farrow around 3:15 p.m. involving some type of disturbance between two people who knew each other.

Police said a neighbor, 50-year-old Mark Winner, who was not the intended target, was shot and killed during the incident.

Neighbors told FOX4 they heard at least a dozen gunshots.

Merritt’s bond has been set at $250,000.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android