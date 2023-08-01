DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA. (KSNT) – A man was arrested in Douglas County, Georgia for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of a 57-year-old man and his 81-year-old father.

Paulo Ivan Garcia, 26, was arrested in connection to a case that originally happened on Oct. 26, 2019 in Grant County, Kansas.

Garcia was identified as the driver of a semi-truck that failed to yield the right of way to the father-son duo. Garcia then stole a pickup truck from a witness and fled the scene, according to the U.S. Marshals Office of Public Affairs. The pickup truck was later found abandoned.

Garcia was also wanted for a federal supervised release violation from Wichita, according to the U.S. Marshals Office of Public Affairs. Garcia was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail.

“I am proud of the dedicated work of our Fugitive Task Force, and I hope this arrest will help the victim’s family get some sense of closure,” U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller said.