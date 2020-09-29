Man arrested in Independence, charged with Topeka triple murder 4 years after killing

Picture of Yanez Sanford from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via Vinelink

TOPEKA, Kan. — Authorities say capital murder charges were filed Monday in the 2016 triple homicide of a man, woman and unborn child at a Topeka apartment complex.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said at a news conference that 38-year-old Yanez C. Sanford was arrested Monday in Independence, Missouri.

The Topeka Capital Journal reports Sanford faces charges linked to the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Dominique Ray, 20-year-old Camrah Trotter and her unborn son, Uriah Trotter. She was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Trotter also had a daughter at the time of the killing, according to her obituary.

He faces charges of capital murder, first-degree premeditated murder, attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.