KANSAS CITY, Kan. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a 22-year-old man in Cleveland, Ohio, to face charges for a homicide that happened last year in a Wyandotte County park.

Investigators said Skylar Needham, 30, went to Matney Park on Shawnee Drive last August to play Pokémon Go.

That’s where the sheriff said David Young III, 22, shot and killed him.

At the time, investigators said there was no clear connection between Young and his victim.

Now, Young faces charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Sheriff Daniel Soptic said investigators continue to believe that Young and others with him are connected to many other violent crimes in the metro area.

“I can tell you we are not done,” Soptic said. “We expect more charges to be filed as we continue to move through this investigation. We know there are others involved in this murder and I will not stop until everyone who is responsible is held accountable.”

Five suspects, three men and two women, were arrested by detectives in August in this case.

Two were held on unrelated charges.

The sheriff now says all were either released or sent to other jurisdictions.

Soptic said law enforcement officers are committed to making sure parks remain a safe environment for everyone.

