Man arrested on suspicion of murder of 41-year-old Lawrence woman

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a woman was discovered dead in her home Wednesday.

In an unrelated investigation, the Topeka Police Department discovered information that 43-year-old Johnathon Lee West may have been involved in the killing of 41-year-old Jennifer Marie Mosby, of Lawrence earlier this week.

Topeka Police informed Lawrence officers, who discovered Mosby deceased in her home near West 8th and Kentucky.

West remains in custody at the Shawnee County jail pending transfer to Douglas County on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Documents have been submitted to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

Police are not looking for further suspects at this time.