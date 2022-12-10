CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A man is back in custody after he escaped the custody of a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Friday night.

An off-duty officer located Daniel Mack walking on Kansas Street near Ridge Street Saturday morning and led officers in a foot chase when they arrived in the area.

According to Liberty Police Department, Mack ran from the trooper at about 9:53 p.m. Friday night while arriving at the Clay County Detention Center

Mack was under arrest for a past felony resisting arrest warrant, the Clay County Sheriff says.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.