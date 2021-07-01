Man catches 9-pound ornamental fish at Lake Remembrance

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation says a man caught a 9-pound butterfly koi goldfish at Lake Remembrance in Blue Springs, Missouri.

According to the department, Tim Owings caught the ornamental aquarium fish over the weekend.

They said that when people dump pet fish like this in lakes, it can impact and cause issues on the native species in the water.

Tim Owings caught this 9-pound butterfly koi goldfish at Blue Springs Lake Remembrance over the weekend. Dumping pet fish can cause serious issues for native species. Check with local pet stores who may take them back, or connect with aquarium clubs in your city. pic.twitter.com/cKs0BnvQz7 — MO Conservation (@MDC_online) July 1, 2021

The conservation department reminds people to check with local pet stores or aquarium clubs who may be willing to take the pet fish back, instead of dumping them in local bodies of water.