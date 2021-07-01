Man catches 9-pound ornamental fish at Lake Remembrance

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation says a man caught a 9-pound butterfly koi goldfish at Lake Remembrance in Blue Springs, Missouri.
According to the department, Tim Owings caught the ornamental aquarium fish over the weekend.
They said that when people dump pet fish like this in lakes, it can impact and cause issues on the native species in the water.
The conservation department reminds people to check with local pet stores or aquarium clubs who may be willing to take the pet fish back, instead of dumping them in local bodies of water.