KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a traffic stop and striking a uniformed Kansas City police officer.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Jaymon Terrlle Lars this week with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest by fleeing.

According to court documents, just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, September 3, KCPD officers attempted to stop Lars for a traffic violation for not using his turn signal in the area of Westport Road and Mill Street.

The driver refused to stop and left the scene, striking a uniformed officer who was attempting to deploy stop sticks when the suspect turned towards him and struck him. The officer landed on top of the vehicle and rolled off of the side while the suspect continued to drive away at a high rate of speed, documents say.

The officer was reported to have minor injuries.

Lars then wrecked into a parked vehicle, and along with three passengers, ran on foot from the scene. The three passengers were taken into custody by officers shortly after the crash.

Officers found a Glock 9mm handgun in plain view inside the vehicle. A tan wallet was also found with Lars’ ID.

He then voluntarily responded to police headquarters where he was placed under arrest for assault.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 cash bond for Lars.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond review hearing next Thursday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.