Man charged after beating other man to death with window weight, KC police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been arrested and charged for killing another man with a window sash weight, according to court documents released by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

42-year-old Antoine “Nephew” Cotton is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police were called to Thompson Avenue and Askew Avenue in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast on June 15. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the street with a sheet over him.

The victim, Hoang Dinh, had severe trauma to the head. A window sash weight, described as a brick-like object, was found near Dinh’s head.

Witnesses told police that they stopped in the area on that day to pick up some couches on the side of the street. Both Cotton and Dinh walked up and offered to help load the couches. When they bent down to lift one of the couches, witnesses said Cotton grabbed the weight off the ground and attacked Dinh. They said they could hear what sounded like Dinh’s skull cracking.

Cotton allegedly said, “I got him. I told him I was going to get him,” according to witnesses.

Agents with Operation LeGend helped conduct surveillance that lead to the arrest of both one of the witnesses with an unrelated warrant, and later, Cotton.

Cotton has denied any knowledge of the killing.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.