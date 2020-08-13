Man charged after shooting in Kansas City Zoo parking lot leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting in the Kansas City Zoo parking lot earlier this week, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Anthony R. Meneses, 27, was arrested and charged on Aug. 13 with felon in possession of a firearm, according to an Operation LeGend news release.

Police were called to a shooting near the zoo on Aug. 9 just before 5 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground, outside of a car. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died soon after.

Police later in the week identified the victim as 19-year-old Jason Smith.

Investigators found out that Smith was sitting in the driver’s seat inside a car with his girlfriend, his cousin, Meneses, and Meneses’ wife at the time of the shooting.

Meneses was sitting behind Smith when he grabbed a Glock 9mm pistol that was in the seat’s back pocket. The gun accidentally fired, traveling through the seat and striking Smith through the chest.

Meneses has a prior felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle, according to the statement.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley K. Kavanaugh.

LATEST STORIES: