Man charged after social media video shows speedometer reach 213 mph on Indianapolis highway

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – A man is facing reckless driving charges after police were tipped off to a social media video that shows a Lamborghini being driven at speeds up to 213 miles per hour on I-465.

Indiana State Police say the video was uploaded November 18 and allegedly shows a black Lamborghini stop in the left lane of I-465 near the nine-mile marker. The vehicle then accelerates rapidly, passing other vehicles on the roadway, with video showing the speedometer reach a speed of 213 mph before the driver decelerates.

During a follow-up investigation, ISP Crash Reconstructionists estimated the vehicle’s speed at 198 mph as it passed another vehicle, according to state police.

In January, investigators turned over their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, who reviewed the case and filed reckless driving charges against 33-year-old Gabriel Sleiman.

An Instagram account belonging to a Gabe Sleiman features multiple videos and photos of a black Lamborghini and black Honda Civic. One of the videos posted Nov. 18 is titled “2015 Lamborghini Huracan … 0 – 213 mph” and shows the speedometer hit 213 before the car slows down.

Sleiman told investigators in December that the clip was “deceptively edited” and that his Lamborghini isn’t capable of traveling at 213 mph, Indianapolis Star reports.

Court records show that Sleiman has received and paid 15 speeding-related citations in Indiana since 2006, according to the paper.