OLATHE, Kan. — A 51-year-old man’s attempted first-degree murder charge in an Olathe shooting last month has now been amended to first-degree murder after the victim died from his injuries.

Christopher Marcel Barwick was arrested Sunday, April 23, after officers responded to a home near South Windsor Road and East Sheridan Street on an armed disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Court documents say the victim, identified as Bryson Smith, was declared dead on Tuesday, April 25.

According to court documents, Barwick told a 911 operator that Smith had come at him with a knife so he shot him.

“I was just protecting myself,” Barwick stated.

He said Smith had nearly set the kitchen on fire earlier in the day because he failed to open a vent to release smoke. Barwick said the two argued and he told him to get his things and get out of the house. Barwick said he left to get something to eat and came back to Smith still there who said he was not going to leave the house.

A detective on scene learned that a camera recorded Barwick entering the garage of the house just before 6 p.m. on April 23. The camera picked up audio and the exchange between the suspect and victim. The same camera then shows Barwick coming into camera view from the direction of the basement stairs and walking into the kitchen out of sight.

Audio from the camera picks up what appeared to be the sound of a drawer opening and the sound of metal against metal. Barwick is then seen walking out of the kitchen with a white handled knife and walks towards the basement stairs and out of view.

Barwick said he would call police and “therefore he had the knife at me and I shot him.”

Barwick is being held in the Johnson County jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on May 12 at 11 a.m.