KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 41-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is charged in an assault of a Raytown police officer, resulting in the officer breaking an ankle.

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Twann J. McGill Jr. with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

According to court records filed today, Raytown police responded on a reported domestic disturbance just before 10 p.m. Thursday in an apartment on Raytown Road.

When officers arrived on scene they could hear a man yell, “‘I’m going to beat your a** again.”

Officers knocked on the door and announced their presence. McGill cracked the door open and told the police officer to go away, according to court documents.

Other officers arrived after McGill continued to refuse to open the door.

Court records say officers took him into custody and were walking him down stairs in the apartment complex when McGill lunged and pushed his left shoulder forward into an officer, who still had hold of McGill’s left arm, causing the officer to fall down the entire flight of stairs and land on the concrete below.

During the fall, the side of the officer’s head struck a wall. As the officer landed, McGill landed on top of him, followed by another officer, resulting in the one officer’s leg to be bent and trapped beneath McGill, court documents say.

The officer described hearing a “crack” sound upon landing and feeling pain in his lower left leg and ankle, caused as a result of McGill pushing his shoulder, causing the fall.

X-rays revealed the officer’s left ankle to be broken.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond for McGill.