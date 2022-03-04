KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The California man charged last month for assaulting a flight attendant while on an American Airlines flight is facing more charges in Missouri state court.

Juan Rivas, 50, faces one count each of felony second degree assault for fighting an officer and felony attempt to escape custody.

According to court documents, Rivas’ altercation with the officer caused serious physical injury.

The flight from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. conducted an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport at approximately 2:28 p.m. on Sunday, February 13.

Federal court documents say the man walked toward the cockpit and grabbed a plastic knife and pointed toward a flight attendant.

He then grabbed a small champagne bottle and attempted to break it and started kicking and shoving a service cart into a flight attendant.

Rivas then tried to open the cabin door before a flight attendant hit him in the head twice with a coffee pot, court documents say.

At least two other passengers got involved, one punched him in the jaw and another grabbed him by the neck.

He was then subdued and an off-duty pilot secured his hands and feet with zip ties and duct tape, before Rivas was treated for a head laceration.

According to court documents, Rivas was not served alcohol during the flight.

Rivas was indicted in federal court for interference with flight crew members and flight attendants.