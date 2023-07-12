KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charge a 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man in connection with Monday’s deadly shooting along East U.S. 40 Highway.

Tyrell Young is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting in a business parking lot along East. U.S. 40 Highway, just east of Manchester Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man, identified as 49-year-old Marcos A. Munoz-Benitez, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Young had come to a business at that location and was angry, threating to kill a man and pulled out a handgun at one point.

Other witnesses identified Young as a man who had brought a Chevrolet Camaro to the auto business.

Video surveillance showed Young arriving at the shop and asking the victim to get ahold of another man, according to court documents.

Young can be seen walking toward the victim as he talks about a TV being gone from his vehicle. Young tells the victim to call the man, lifts his shirt in front and seconds later a shot is heard. He continues to shoot victim multiple times. A handgun is then seen falling from Young’s pocket.

Six 9mm shell casings and one live 9mm live round were recovered from the scene. A weapon mounted light and “Glock” backstrap were also recovered from around the victim’s body.

Young told detectives that he was justified in his action because it was “self-defense” due to

the fact that the victim “swung on him” as well as believing that he did not know what people who give you the run-around like that over the phone are capable of.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 cash bond for Young.