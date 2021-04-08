Man charged for machete attack near camp downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged after surveillance video caught him assaulting another with a makeshift machete, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated.

50-year-old Carl E. Frazier is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Video from a camera near 11th Street and Oak Street shows a man in a maroon shirt wielding a long, sharp object, confronting another man. Police said Frazier struck the other man on the head with what he later said was a shank he made out of a window frame.

After Frazier was identified later, he agreed to talk to investigators. He said after he struck the man, he heard someone yell, “police!” He tossed the shank near a dumpster and ran away.

Frazier told police he had been in a conflict with other men at the camp. Police Captain Simons said he had witnessed the man waving the weapon earlier in the evening.

Police followed a blood trail from the scene to Pershing Avenue and Grand Boulevard, but they could not find the man who was struck.

A judge granted that a tent that Frazier had entered be removed from the encampment on City Hall’s front lawn.

Prosecutors did not state any bond.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android